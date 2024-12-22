Constantine celebrates 20th anniversary with a new 4K restoration

HQ

Warner has announced that Constantine, the devilishly entertaining DC film starring Keanu Reeves, will be released in a brand-new 4K-restored edition on February 18 next year. The launch coincides with the film's 20th anniversary and will be available as a 4K Blu-ray as well as in a limited steelbook edition.

For the restoration, the original negatives were used, and the process was carefully overseen by the film's director, Francis Lawrence. He also reunited with Reeves to record new bonus material for the 4K edition, which includes:



Two Decades of Damnation



Commentary Track



Channeling Constantine



Conjuring Constantine



Holy Relics



Shotgun Shootout



Hellscape



Warrior Wings



Unholy Abduction



Demon Face



Foresight: The Power of Pre-Visualization



A Writer's Vision



Director's Confessional



Now we can only hope for some fresh news about the previously announced sequel that's been talked about. What do you think?

Are you hoping for a Constantine sequel?