Constantine celebrates 20th anniversary with a new 4K restoration

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Warner has announced that Constantine, the devilishly entertaining DC film starring Keanu Reeves, will be released in a brand-new 4K-restored edition on February 18 next year. The launch coincides with the film's 20th anniversary and will be available as a 4K Blu-ray as well as in a limited steelbook edition.
For the restoration, the original negatives were used, and the process was carefully overseen by the film's director, Francis Lawrence. He also reunited with Reeves to record new bonus material for the 4K edition, which includes:
Now we can only hope for some fresh news about the previously announced sequel that's been talked about. What do you think?
Are you hoping for a Constantine sequel?