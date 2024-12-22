English
Constantine celebrates 20th anniversary with a new 4K restoration

Keanu Reeves welcomes you back to hell.

Warner has announced that Constantine, the devilishly entertaining DC film starring Keanu Reeves, will be released in a brand-new 4K-restored edition on February 18 next year. The launch coincides with the film's 20th anniversary and will be available as a 4K Blu-ray as well as in a limited steelbook edition.

For the restoration, the original negatives were used, and the process was carefully overseen by the film's director, Francis Lawrence. He also reunited with Reeves to record new bonus material for the 4K edition, which includes:


  • Two Decades of Damnation

  • Commentary Track

  • Channeling Constantine

  • Conjuring Constantine

  • Holy Relics

  • Shotgun Shootout

  • Hellscape

  • Warrior Wings

  • Unholy Abduction

  • Demon Face

  • Foresight: The Power of Pre-Visualization

  • A Writer's Vision

  • Director's Confessional

Now we can only hope for some fresh news about the previously announced sequel that's been talked about. What do you think?

