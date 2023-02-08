Constantine 2 with Keanu Reeves still happening

With James Gunn and Peter Safran working towards their new vision for the DC Universe, you'd be forgiven if you thought Constantine 2 with Keanu Reeves wouldn't be a part of it, as it wasn't mentioned in Gunn's recent reveal.

However, a spokesperson recently reached out to Entertainment Weekly, confirming that the film is still in the works.

There's been no release date given on the project as yet, but it was only announced in 2022 that Reeves would be returning to the role of Constantine.

Gunn is set to pull the trigger on his reset in 2025 with Superman: Legacy, but there are still plenty of films set to come out before then, so perhaps Constantine 2 is among them.