Constance is coming to PC this November, with consoles to follow

During the Future Games Show, developer btf Games and co-publishing partner ByteRockers Games showed up to attach a release date to the hand-drawn 2D action-adventure Metroidvania known as Constance.

This game is a title that revolves around the titular protagonist as she experiences declining mental health. The adventure sees Constance travelling through six unique biomes of colourful but decaying levels, where the aim is to use painting and brushwork skills and abilities to overcome threats and to surpass challenging platforming objectives. With a dash of puzzle-solving added to the overall recipe too, a world with multiple paths to follow, boss battles to complete, collectibles to hunt, and upgrades to acquire, there's plenty to devote your attention to in this game.

With all of this in mind, you may be wondering when exactly will Constance be launching? The game is set to debut on PC on November 24, and then will follow on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Switch 2 in 2026.

Check out the release date trailer for the game below.