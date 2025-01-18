HQ

Console sales dropped significantly in Europe last year. According to a new report, all three major players sold considerably fewer units in 2024 compared to 2023. The most affected was the Switch, with sales decreasing by 25%, followed by the Xbox Series with a 23% drop, and PlayStation with a 20% decline. This downturn is attributed to general market saturation and the lack of major (successful) game releases.

Despite the decline in hardware sales, total game sales saw a slight increase of just 1%. Notably, only six new games in 2024 managed to climb into the top 20 best-selling games of the year, compared to ten titles just two years earlier. Whether this is due to declining player engagement or developers failing to create titles that resonate with consumers remains up for debate.

