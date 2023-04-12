Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Console sales are up 25% in Q1 of 2023 when compared with 2022

      Hogwarts Legacy and Resident Evil 4 are two credited reasons why.

      After a lengthy stint of being incredibly difficult to get hold of, current-generation consoles are now rather widely available as supply has caught up with demand. But does that mean that console sales are improving year-over-year? For the first quarter of 2023 in the UK, the answer to that question is actually yes.

      As noted by Gamesindustry.biz, Q1 of 2023 has shown a 25% increase in console sales when compared to Q1 of 2022. As for how this has been managed, Hogwarts Legacy and Resident Evil 4 are two accredited reasons, as the former in particular is one of the UK's best-selling games of all-time already, and has outsold both Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Elden Ring in the UK, despite both selling a boatload of copies.

      There is also a bit of a catch to this data, as it's not a 25% increase for all platforms, as Nintendo Switch is actually down over 25% from Q1 2022, and Xbox Series is down 18% as well. PlayStation 5 is the saving grace this time, with the console being up an astonishing 180% in Q1 2023 when compared to Q1 2022. Since 65% of Resident Evil 4 copies sold on PlayStation, you can see why the sales are skewed as such.

      Even though consoles are up, physical and digital game sales are actually down 1% over Q1 2022. A minor decrease, but one that is understandable since last year started with Pokémon Legends Arceus, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and more.

