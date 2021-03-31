Console pre-orders are now live for Chivalry 2

You're watching Advertisements

Torn Banner Studios has revealed that digital and retail console pre-orders for Chivalry 2 are now live. Those who pre-order will unlock several in-game perks and will have access to the game's closed beta which is running April 23-26.

Those who pre-order the standard edition of the game will be granted the Royal Zweihänder weapon skin, and those who pre-order the special edition will unlock "additional exclusive items," which are said to "further enhance the Chivalry 2 gameplay experience."

Alongside this announcement, the studio also released two new videos which explore the battle factions found within Chivalry 2. Both of these videos can be watched below:

