Console owners played more Fortnite than GTA V and Call of Duty combined last year

HQ

One might ask what titles like Roblox, Grand Theft Auto V, EA Sports FC 24 and Call of Duty have in common other than constantly topping the lists of most played games. Well, they are all - collectively - beaten by Fortnite in terms of hours played on console.

Just when you thought Fortnite couldn't get any bigger, last autumn saw the release of the OG season, Lego Fortnite, Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing, causing Epic's 'gaming platform' (because that's what it has become) to reach its highest ever player count with 11 million concurrent players and over 44 million players over a single weekend in November.

This meant that Fortnite on console - according to a report by Ampere Analysis - beat all of the titles mentioned above combined, with a total of over 1.6 billion hours of player time in November. Meanwhile, there are rumours of a new OG season in 2024 and the well-received Lego Fortnite continues to thrive, so it doesn't look like the success story will slow down anytime soon.