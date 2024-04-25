Console gamers will need to re-buy 7 Days To Die when it leaves Early Access

HQ

In 2013, the open world zombie title 7 Days To Die was released in Early Access on Steam, one of the first known games to use the then-new concept of releasing games as "work in progress". Three years later it came to consoles and now soon, sometime in June, it will reach version 1.0. This is what developers The Fun Pimps tell us onX/Twitter.

While PC gamers' Early Access versions will be seamlessly ported to 1.0, it's a different story for console gamers. In a FAQ the developers explain why they will have to buy the game again.

"Due to the significant technical differences between old and current console hardware, we will not be upgrading the legacy version. Legacy owners will have to buy the new title. However, we are working closely with Sony and Microsoft to provide a discount to digital legacy owners on their purchase of the new console edition."

If you own 7 Days To Die for PS4/Xbox One, you might get a discount on the PS5/Xbox Series version. Whether this will be the case, time will tell, what is certain is that Early Access does not work as we are used to in this case.