Mafia II: Definitive Edition
Hunt: Showdown

Console cross-play now available in Hunt: Showdown

PlayStation users wanting to play Hunt: Showdown with Xbox users can now do so following a recent update.

One of the most requested functions for many online games would be the crossplay feature. For a long time, Sony didn't really want to join the trend, but in the end, the tech giant changed its mind, starting from Fortnite and promising to begin to fully support crossplay. Ever since then more and more games are on board and a whole new era has come.

Now one more game is coming to the party. The developer Crytek has announced via Twitter, they just released the Update 1.3 for their horror action game Hunt: Showdown. This update not only brings many new DLCs but most importantly, makes the long-awaited crossplay function between Xbox One and PlayStation 4 available to all players.

According to Crytek, "You can now find partners using both consoles when looking for Random partner(s)."

Version 1.3 also brings two new AI variations, new equipment, weapon changes and more, you can check the full patch notes for all the detailshere.

In addition, Hunt: Showdown is on sale on Steam right now with 45% off discount until June 2, if you are intrigued but have not yet tried this game, don't miss the opportunity.

Hunt: Showdown is available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"This twisted online shooter is both unique and cleverly designed, and we love the atmosphere that Crytek has been able to create."



