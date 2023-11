HQ

Apple has recently launched the follow-up iteration of its rugged and more resilient Apple Watch option, as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now here. While we have shared our thoughts on the watch in a full review, we have also made the device the subject of one of the latest episodes of Quick Look.

In the latest episode, our very own Magnus shares a bunch of thoughts and opinions about the Watch Ultra 2 and whether or not it's worth upgrading to. Check out the video below for those thoughts.