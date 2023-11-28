Conquer the fighting game scene with the Razer Kitsune

HQ

Fighting sticks have been king for a long-time when it comes to conquering the world of fighting games, but Razer is looking to shake things up in this regard with its new controller solution. Known as the Razer Kitsune, this is an all-button optical arcade controller that claims to surpass what fight sticks can bring to the table.

Able to function with both PCs and PS5 consoles, the device is said to offer optical switches to reduce input errors and reduce latency, all while having a slim form factor making it easy to store.

To see if the Kitsune is the device for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of thoughts and facts about the controller.