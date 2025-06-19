Conquer loneliness with the Euvola Emotional AI Companion Device

HQ

Why make friends or visit family when you can simply spend your days talking to an artificial intelligence? That's precisely the thought process that Smart Ape Tech seems to have had, as now the technology company has unveiled plans to debut an AI companion device that will serve as a growing, adapting, constantly available partner.

It's known as the Euvola Emotional AI Companion Device, and essentially it's a screen sitting on a speaker that houses an AI that can supposedly deliver true empathy and has a lifelong emotional memory. The AI even has customisation elements and a voice and likeness that is described as familiar, and the aim of the product is to simply overcome loneliness by providing someone for folk to speak with.

The gadget is said to have no camera, no ads, no additional fluff, just a way for you to connect and speak with the AI companion it houses. It's supposed to learn and grow alongside you as you spend more time communicating with it, and even will remember recent events and check in with you the following day.

At the moment, the product is not a reality, as Smart Ape is looking for backers to help make it a reality on Kickstarter. As of the moment, 68 people have backed the project and raised over £11,400, which is enough to reach its goal, with no stretch goals currently noted.

This is an ad: