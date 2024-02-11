Conquer any situation with dbramante1928's Risskov case

Dansk
Over the years as part of our Quick Look series, we've got our hands on a slate of different dbramante1928 products, and for the latest episode in the series, we're continuing to explore this avenue.
We're focussing this time on the Risskov iPad case, which features a tri-fold, dual-standing design that is said to enable the case to suit your changing needs. It also offers a magnetic closure system, a soft-interior lining to protect against scratches, and is made from sustainably sourced leather using 100% carbon-neutral production.
To learn more about the case and to hear Magnus' thoughts and opinions on it, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below.