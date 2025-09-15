Conor McGregor steps back from Irish presidency race "This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time."

HQ Conor McGregor has announced he is withdrawing from the race for Ireland's presidency after acknowledging the barriers in securing a place on the ballot. The fighter-turned-entrepreneur explained that despite his efforts, nomination rules tied to parliament members and local councils remain a major obstacle for candidates outside the political establishment. While he admitted the decision was difficult, McGregor framed it as a strategic pause rather than an end, promising to stay engaged in Ireland's political and social debates. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 2017: UFC and MMA fighter, Conor "The Notorious" McGregor at the Irish premiere of the documentary about his rise within the ranks of MMA fighting // Shutterstock