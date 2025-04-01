Conor McGregor stays confident about presidential bid despite being told there's "not a hope in hell"

HQ

The latest news on Ireland . Conor McGregor, the famous MMA fighter, remains resolute in his belief that he will run for the presidency of Ireland later this year, despite a recent survey showing overwhelming opposition. You can read more about the survey here.

Surveys conducted among Irish lawmakers and local authorities have shown that McGregor's nomination for Aras an Uachtarain faces insurmountable barriers, with many expressing doubt and stating there's "not a hope in hell" of his success.

Yet, McGregor remains undeterred, claiming that he will restore power to the people and tackle corruption head-on. His candidacy requires the backing of 20 members of the Oireachtas or at least four local councils—support that currently appears highly unlikely.