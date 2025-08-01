Conor McGregor loses appeal on rape case in Ireland

HQ

Last November, Conor McGregor was found guilty of rape by a civil court in Dublin, and was ordered to pay 250,000 euros to the victim in damages. The victim, Nikita Hand, said that McGregor choked her when she refused to have sex with her and suffered "moderate to severe injuries". This happened in December 2018.

The UFC champion appealed, saying that there was risk of an unfair trial, something that the Irish court has denied, losing his appeal. McGregor's lawyers tried to prove that the civil trial last year should be invalid as the issue paper given to the jury asked the jurors if Conor McGregor had assaulted Ms Hand, and McGregor's lawyers argued it should have specified "sexual assault".

The appeal judges, however, said that it is "simply unreal that any member of the jury could be confused about the meaning of the question, and dismissed McGregor's appeal.

A barrister for Ms Hand said "assault" covers a wide variety of assaults, and that the question put to the jury "was agreed and the jury could not have been confused by it" (via BBC).

Despite the several assault and rape cases against him, McGregor still wants to take her far-right views into Irish government, all while possibly planning a UFC comeback in front of Donald Trump.