Conor McGregor documentary gets a release date and first teaser

Conor McGregor has unveiled the first teaser for and the release date of Netflix's upcoming documentary series based on him.

Entitled McGregor Forever, the series launches on the 17th of May, and will tell the story of McGregor's rise to fame in the UFC and his life following that rise. The clip posted to McGregor's Twitter shows him discussing speculation around his possible career-ending injury, which he gained at the end of 2022.

McGregor is an executive producer on the show, and has said that it will be "the only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started!"

Will you be watching McGregor Forever next month?