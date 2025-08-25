Conor McGregor criticised online for 'beating' teen fighters during sparring session

HQ

Conor McGregor, the fomer UFC champion on Featherweight and Lightweight, is rumoured to be training for a comeback next year, for the Donald Trump's White House event in July 2026. He was recently seen in Naples, Italy, where he trained with some teenagers in a gym. However, the footage that should have made McGregor's fans excited turned into another controversy for the Irish MMA fighter, as footage went viral of McGregor pulling no punches for his amateur sparrings.

After the video went viral, many people commented on why did McGregor, a much more experienced fighter, was using what appears to be a teenage as sparring. And although he hasn't fought in the ring since 2021, when he broke his tibia, McGregor didn't exactly pulled his punches.

Among users criticising McGregor's disproportionate use of strength on the young MMA fighters was Bellator champion Ben Askren, wondering why does McGregor needs videos of him beating up fighters who aren't good.

It is thought that these videos were meant to show that McGregor is getting ready for a big comeback as a mixed martial artist next year, but not everyone thinks that using young fighters as sparring is the best look if you want to gain the confidence and trust of fans. His fans, however, don't seem to care that he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault, so maybe he will get his chance after all.