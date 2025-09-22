Conor McGregor confirms UFC return for White House card with Michael Chandler

HQ

Conor McGregor has confirmed his long-awaited return to the Octagon, revealing that he will face Michael Chandler on the planned White House card. The event, backed by UFC president Dana White and US president Donald Trump, is expected to take place in 2026 as part of America's 250th Independence Day celebrations.

McGregor, who has been absent from competition since back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021, told Fox News that "The Mac is excited to be back" and that Chandler will be his opponent. The two were previously scheduled to meet in 2024 before McGregor withdrew with a broken toe.

White has been in talks with McGregor about the landmark card but stopped short of confirming the matchup. He did, however, call the White House event "the greatest card of all time" and noted McGregor's motivation to fight on such a stage.

The 37-year-old former two-division champion has recently stepped away from politics after abandoning a bid for Ireland's presidency. His career has also been overshadowed by legal issues, including a civil-court ruling last year that found him liable for sexual assault in 2018, a verdict he continues to contest.