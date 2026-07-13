Conor McGregor confirms he will undergo surgery and hints a return for his final fight

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Two days after getting injured in the fight against Max Holloway, UFC former Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor has said he will undergo surgery on his knee. McGregor, who turns 38 on Tuesday, was going to fight for the first time in five years, in a welterweight match in the main event of the UFC 329 last Saturday, but only lasted one minute and 9 seconds and just one attempt to hit his rival with a jumping scissor kick: it is believed tore his anterior cruciate ligament and fell to the ground several times before the match was stopped.

McGregor has defended himself since the fight, saying "this came out of nowhere" and that he can only describe it as hell, defending himself from comments that he walked off. He has confirmed on Monday that he will undergo surgery and intends to fight again.

"Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please God", McGregor said in an Instagram post leaning on his faith. "God opens a path for me where there seems to be none. I am not a victim of my circumstances; I overcome them. God works in me to fulfill His will and His purpose", McGregor wrote.

According to USA Today, McGregor will get an MRI done this week on his injured right leg. He has not explained what injury he sustained, and some speculate he was injured before the fight, based on his movements before the fight started.