HQ

Conoc McGregor, the controversial UFC fighter who recently stepped back from his plans to run for Ireland presidency, has accepted an 18-month ban for violating the UFC anti-doping policy. A statement released on Tuesday evening announces that McGregor missed three attempted biological sample collections on last year (on June 13, September 19, and September 20, 2024), which are obbligatory.

The former UFC champion explained that, due to him being recovering from an injury, he was not preparing for any fight at the time of those tests, mitigating factors that nevertheless don't exempt him of a sanction: from the usual 24-month ban, to a 18-month suspension, that started on September 20, 2024, the date of his last missed test.

As a result, he will be freed from the suspension after March 20, 2026, giving him time to prepare for his expected comeback on the UFC White House card on June 14, 2026, the day Donald Trump turns 80.