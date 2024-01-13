Connie Nielsen is looking forward to Nobody 2

While it was confirmed a while back that Nobody, the action flick starring Bob Odenkirk as a gritty and dangerous former government assassin turned family man, would be getting a sequel, it has been a considerable while since we had any information about the follow-up.

However, speaking with Screen Rant, Connie Nielsen, who plays Odenkirk's wife in the film, has talked about the project and affirmed her interest in returning to the movie series.

"Who doesn't love Bob? Bob is just so cool and fun and sweet, and he has unbelievable energy. I adore him. That guy is just so great. And then, on top of that, you have this family again. I'm a family person and I love depicting the tensions inside of a family; the natural tensions, but also the sweetness that underlies the love that connects all of these people together. This is a great family. It's a great story that I look forward to returning to, definitely."

It's currently unclear when Nobody 2 will actually enter production as the recent Hollywood strikes have affected countless movies and the release schedules for many production giants. Adding to this is of course Odenkirk's health, as the actor suffered a heart attack a few years ago, with him claiming that the training he completed for Nobody being the primary reason he survived the ordeal.

