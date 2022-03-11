Connect any Fanatec wheel to PS5 with the GT DD Pro base

HQ

With Gran Turismo 7 now available for every PlayStation 4 and 5 user, and with the German manufacturer finally being able to ship more stock after some crazy demand and shortages, Fanatec is now selling its PlayStation-licensed direct drive wheel base alone, without the need to buy either the GT steering wheel or the pedals it was released alongside originally. As per announced by the company this week, the The Gran Turismo DD Pro Wheel Base is now available at €599.95, is compatible with both PS4 and PS5, and includes the "Boost Kit 180" power supply to give for maximum peak torque of 8 Nm.

The move can mean significant saving for those users who might own different pedal sets or previous steering wheels by the same brand, as the base supports every single Fanatec Podium, ClubSport, or CSL wheels. The GT DD Pro kits with different combinations of pedals and power supplies range between 700 and almost 1,000 euros. Besides, outside of Gran Turismo fans, some sim racers might find the Polyphony Digital-designed wheel a bit too small at 28 cm diameter, and this way they can opt for the 30 or even 32 cm alternatives straight away.

This week Fanatec also announced the signing of popular sim racer Jimmy Broadbent and two weeks earlier the release of the high-end Podium Button Module Rally which, same as happened with the BMW M4 GT3 on asphalt, will be used with the 2022 Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 WRC car in real life.

How are you playing GT7?