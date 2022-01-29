Conker: Live & Reloaded gets stunning First 4 Figures statue

HQ

While we haven't seen any real sign of life from Rare's nasty and hungover squirrel Conker since the release of Conker: Live & Reloaded back in 2005, the fans surely haven't forgotten about him.

Thanks to this, we are still getting Conker collectibles every now and then, but most aren't as good looking as what First 4 Figures now has to offer. They are launching an absolutely huge and really cool statue in three different versions depending on your wallet size (ranging from truly expensive to hyper expensive).

This piece measures 40.8 cm (16 inches) x 39.2 cm (15.4 inches) x 38 cm (14.9 inches) with a weight of a medium sized dog at 10.078 kg. Besides being really good looking, it also has a lot of features and the finest edition is described like this:

"The Definitive Edition comes with two LED functions for the flames, the gun firing effect, and Conker's cigar: a static mode and an animated mode! And not only that, the animation for each detail is different. The flames will pulse as if they are being fanned by the wind. The gun firing effect will imitate gunfire, and the tip of the cigar will pulse as if Conker is smoking it!"

Currently, there's an early bird offer available for two weeks, with a planned delivery Q4 2022. Below are links the the three different versions as well as a trailer showing this massive piece off.

• Standard Edition

• Exclusive Edition

• Definitive Edition