Sonic the Hedgehog celebrated his 34th anniversary with birthday art

He may be a few years younger than Mario, but Sonic is also getting seriously old and this Monday he celebrated his 34th birthday. That's how long ago the first adventure for the Mega Drive was released - after which he raced into our hearts.

Despite two really dull decades with few bright spots after the Dreamcast hit Sonic Adventure, his career today has actually rebounded, not least thanks to the movies and great games. To commemorate the anniversary, Sega released a cozy birthday picture with a summer vibe via Bluesky, which you can find below.

Maybe a new wallpaper? Which of all Sonic's games over these 34 years do you think is the best?