Congo's displacement crisis deepens as 350,000 left homeless

The situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo continues to worsen, with more than 350,000 people now without shelter as a result of ongoing clashes between M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to a report by the United Nations refugee agency, around 70,000 emergency shelters were destroyed around the cities of Goma and Minova, forcing thousands to seek refuge in makeshift accommodations, such as churches and hospitals.

The violence, fuelled by the M23's recent capture of Goma and continued advance, has also led to growing fears of disease outbreaks and rising crime, further complicating humanitarian efforts in the region.

Despite international aid efforts, more than half of the organisations providing vital services in the area have been unable to reach those most in need. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve as local authorities and aid agencies work to manage the crisis.