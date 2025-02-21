English
Congo frees opposition leader Jean-Marc Kabund after presidential pardon

Former ally of President Tshisekedi released amid rising tensions in the country.

Jean-Marc Kabund, once a key figure in the administration of President Felix Tshisekedi and later a vocal critic, has been released from prison after receiving a presidential pardon, according to his lawyer (via Reuters).

The former vice president of parliament and prominent opposition leader had been sentenced to seven years in prison following a dramatic political split in 2022. His arrest was widely seen as part of a broader crackdown on dissent, with human rights organizations previously pointing to his case as evidence of political repression.

His unexpected release comes at a time of escalating conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where government forces are struggling against Rwandan-backed rebels, raising concerns about the stability of Tshisekedi's leadership. For now, it remains to be seen how Kabund's return to political life will reshape the opposition landscape.

