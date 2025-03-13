Congo and M23 rebels to begin direct peace talks in Angola

HQ

For the first time, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group will engage in direct peace talks on March 18 in Angola's capital, a move brokered by Angola in hopes of de-escalating a crisis that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Despite longstanding resistance from Congo's government to negotiate with M23, the growing humanitarian toll and regional instability appear to have forced a shift, though officials in Kinshasa have yet to confirm their participation.

The conflict, fueled by accusations that Rwanda backs the rebels—something Kigali denies—has intensified in recent months as M23 fighters seized key cities in eastern Congo, a region rich in strategic minerals critical to global industries.

With neighboring countries like Uganda and Burundi already involved militarily, fears of a broader regional war loom large, making these talks a high-stakes attempt at peace. For now, it remains to be seen whether diplomacy can outpace the battlefield.