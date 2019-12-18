Conglomerate 451 gets biggest Early Access update

1C Entertainment and RuneHeads have revealed the largest Early Acces update so far for their dungeon crawler Conglomerate 451, with RuneHeads working hard over the last two months to improve the game in a number of ways.

In today's update special loot crates are being introduced, with better rewards depending on the mission difficulty, and there's also a Resources Module (REM) System, meaning an enemy has a chance to drop a collection of resources and items upon death.

Every Agent also has a Cypher Deck as well now, which is a special combat computer that can be upgraded and given new plugins, an item type that can modify hacking skills.

On top of that there are game balances and bug fixes aplenty, and these add to the list of new features included since launch, like a new Perk System, upgraded companion drone, and more.

