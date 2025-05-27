Confusion surrounds reported Gaza ceasefire offer

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. A Palestinian official recently claimed Hamas agreed to a proposed Gaza ceasefire involving a 70-day truce and the release of hostages, but we now know that Israeli sources rejected the plan outright.
US envoy Steve Witkoff, reportedly tied to the proposal, also denied involvement, calling the version Hamas reviewed completely different from his. A disagreement that underscores the widening gap between negotiation efforts and political realities on the ground.