Conflicting reports from Ferland Mendy's injury: From five months to early retirement

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Different from the feud between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni and the toxic atmosphere in Real Madrid's dressing room, another drama hit the Spanish club: French left-back Ferland Mendy will undergo surgery for his injury, confirming he will miss World Cup with France... but with conflicting reports about the extent of his injury.

Some, like AS, say that he will be five months recovering which means he won't be able to return with Real Madrid until October 2026.

But on Thursday, Cadena Cope said that the injury to the rectus femoris tendon of the right leg is much worse than anticipated because he suffers tendon tear with bone separation... and may be absent for a year, or more. The report even says that he may consider an early retirement because of his history with injuries, despite having a contract until 2028 with Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old, who arrived to Real Madrid in 2019, has only made nine appearances in the 2025/26 season due to injuries, and his previous season was also cut short in April when he suffered a similar injury.