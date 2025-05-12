Confirmed: Xabi Alonso joins Real Madrid on June 1, in time for Club World Cup

HQ

Xabi Alonso is now all but confirmed to join Real Madrid next month, and more details are coming in from his contract, which will start on June 1. This means that the 43-year-old coach, who said goodbye to Bayer Leverkusen with a 4-2 defeat last Sunday against Borussia Dortmund, will be on the bench for Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Multiple sources have confirmed it, including RTVE, Spanish public broadcaster, leaving little room for error. That way, the only doubt still remaining about the deal, whether Alonso would join in time for the FIFA Club World Cup or not, has been solved. And, according to AS, Alonso will be joined with three new players: Trent Alexander-Arnold (right-back) and two more defenders: a centre-back and a left-back.

Alonso received a warm goodbye in Leverkusen last Sunday, but in three weeks, he will be in Madrid for a extremely short "pre-pre-season", as Real Madrid plays their first FIFA Club World Cup match on June 18 in Miami. In the meantime, several of Real Madrid players, including Mbappé and Tchouaméni, will play the Nations League semi-finals. A very short time for Alonso to apply some changes to the struggling team, failing to capitalise on Mbappé's talent in a disappointing season with no major trophies won.