Confirmed: Ubisoft won't have a summer event of their own this year

It has been a tradition for decades that Ubisoft has its own event around the time of the E3 trade show and nowadays in connection with the period we call not-E3. But Ubisoft currently has a seemingly empty release list and has had major problems with low sales, which has led to cost-cutting measures.

Now Game File journalist Stephen Totilo reports via Bluesky that he has received confirmation that Ubisoft is simply sitting this year out. We already know that they won't be at Summer Game Fest, but they will still be showing something at IGN Live and PC Gaming Show this weekend though.

Sad news, but Ubisoft is believed to be about to reveal the remake of the first Splinter Cell, and that would surely be a bit of a relief for fans.