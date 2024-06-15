Confirmed: There is a new Shovel Knight coming

Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase and Ubisoft Forward may be over, but the summer gaming festivities are not done just yet. We're still waiting for Nintendo's upcoming Direct - and on Friday night, Yacht Club Games had an event of their own.

Their presentation was mainly a celebration of the tenth anniversary of Shovel Knight - but they also had a surprise in store, which was completely in line with our hopes and expectations... there is a new Shovel Knight in the pipeline.

There won't be a sequel though, as this new game is "a bold new adventure that will launch Shovel Knight into an entirely new dimension of gaming". The developers promise "an experience that not only honors the Shovel Knight legacy but also pioneers groundbreaking, innovative gameplay mechanics", and says that we can look forward to "electrifying action, richer mechanics, and all the timeless charm you expect from a Shovel Knight title".

Exciting, but apparently we should still be able to recognize this new title as it will "honor the legacy" of the original. However, while waiting to learn more, we should apparently play previous Shovel Knight games as they contain clues as to what is coming.

It seems that we shouldn't expect to see anything more in the near future, but at least now we know there's more to come - and that's going a long way. Check out the full event below.