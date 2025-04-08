Confirmed: The Switch 2 cassettes taste really bad

HQ

Are you wondering what a Switch 2 cassette tastes like? The question isn't as strange as you might think, because before the Switch 1 release, there was a lot of talk about the fact that the little cartridges were designed to taste so bad that children and animals wouldn't eat them. Is it the same here?

The answer actually turns out to be; yep. When Gamespot had the opportunity to talk to Switch 2 co-creator Takuhiro Dohta, he had this to say about the matter:

"We don't want anybody to be at risk of any unwanted consumption. We have indeed made it so that if it enters your mouth, you'll spit it out."

And with that, we know. Eaten Switch cassettes won't be a big problem this generation either. However, we will of course get a lot of so-called 'reaction videos' from annoying and unimaginative influencers who will film themselves tasting the cartridges. And the question is, isn't that almost worse...?