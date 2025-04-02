Confirmed: The Handmaid's Tale will continue in a new series called The Testaments

HQ

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale begins on April 8, but even though it hasn't even started yet, it's now confirmed that there will be a sequel. According to Deadline, Hulu has already given the green light to the spinoff The Testaments, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel.

Set 15 years after The Handmaid's Tale, Gilead is still going strong, and the young women growing up in this community have never experienced the time before religious terror took over. Apparently, former lead Elisabeth Moss will be the executive producer, but whether she will be involved as an actress to any extent remains to be seen.

Several actors are already said to be attached to The Testaments, which is therefore probably not too far away from starting filming, possibly as early as later this year.