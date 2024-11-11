Confirmed: Spyro Reignited Trilogy will be added to Game Pass starting tomorrow

HQ

Earlier today we reported that Microsoft and the Xbox team seemed to be hinting that something Spyro-related would be coming to Game Pass. At the time, we speculated that an announcement probably wouldn't be long in coming - and sure enough.

Now, Xbox Wire reports that the Spyro Reignited Trilogy - which includes all three original games Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon - will be released for Game Pass (Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate and also via the cloud). And we don't have to wait very long either, as it will be added to the subscription service tomorrow.

In other words, if you're in the mood for some platform magic, then this week has you more than covered.