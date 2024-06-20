Confirmed: Sony is skipping Gamescom 2024

HQ

This year's Gamescom kicks off on August 21, where we as usual can expect to see lots of games and also enjoy exciting game announcements - not least during the Geoff Keighley-produced show Opening Night Live.

The companies that will be attending have not yet been confirmed though, but we do now know one that won't be there, and that's Sony. The last time they participated at Gamescom was in 2019.

Nintendo usually attends Gamescom sporadically and will hopefully show up this year when they have so many exciting things going on, and Microsoft almost always shows up and will probably do so this year as well (which we previously reported is rumored to have quite a lot planned).

What do you think about Sony not participating in major gaming events anymore?

Thanks Games Wirtschaft