Confirmed: Sony and Nintendo will not be at Gamescom 2024

This year's Gamescom kicks off on 21 August, and as usual we can expect to see lots of games and also enjoy some exciting announcements, especially during the Opening Night Live, produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley.

However, the companies that will be attending have yet to be confirmed, but we already know one company that won't be there, and that's Sony. The last time it participated in Gamescom was in 2019.

Nintendo usually attends Gamescom sporadically and you'd expect them to show up this year, as they have so many interesting things in the works, but according to a company representative (thank you, Gameswirtschaft.de) they'll be skipping the Cologne show as well. Microsoft almost always shows up, and will probably do so this year as well (which, as we reported earlier , is rumoured to have quite a bit planned).

What do you think about Sony no longer participating in the big gaming events, and does this mean that Nintendo will organise something in parallel individually to present new hardware to the media?

Thanks again, Games Wirtschaft.