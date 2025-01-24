Confirmed: Robert Eggers will direct Labyrinth sequel

Robert Eggers is going to be quite the busy man. The Nosferatu director recently received four Oscar nominations for his recent vampire flick, and this week it was also revealed his next movie is going to shift over to another mythical creature plaguing Europe in the werewolf.

Eggers' Werwulf might have him tied up until Christmas 2026, but afterwards he will be directing and writing a new Labyrinth movie. Back in December we reported on this when it was just a rumour, but it has since been confirmed via Deadline.

As talks have just finished up, we don't know much about plot details or a release window, but we do know the film will be a sequel, and that it will have the Jim Henson Company working on it once more.