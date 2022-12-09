Confirmed: Returnal is coming to PC soon

HQ

It's been rumoured for a while, but now it's finally been confirmed that last year's mega-success Returnal is coming to PC. The game has previously been exclusive to Sony's PlayStation 5, and with several great ratings and awards behind it, many have been eagerly awaiting Housemarque's action title for the PC format. During the night's The Game Awards show, we finally learned that the game in question will be launching "soon" for those who prefer the keyboard to the controller, and while we weren't given an exact release date to go by, the confirmation itself feels like very positive news.

Sony has been increasingly targeting the PC audience for some time now, and with games like Spider-Man, Horizon: Zero Dawn and God of War in its wake, it was only a matter of time before more games from the studio's mighty game catalogue expanded outside of the company's popular consoles. Finally, we applaud the fact that more people will have the opportunity to try out Returnal in the near future. Because it's a very good game.