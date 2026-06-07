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Doom: The Dark Ages
Featured: SGF 2026 Coverage

New expansion for Doom: The Dark Ages confirmed, will launch in July

After a full year of waiting... it's almost time to experience Revelations.

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Last year, Doom: The Dark Ages was released, set many years before Doom (2016) and following the Doom Slayer and his adventures. Just recently, as had been speculated earlier, it was announced that The Dark Ages will receive an expansion titled Revelations, set to be released this summer. In Revelations, hell freezes - literally - and the Doom Slayer must do his best to escape. We're talking new levels with more advanced puzzles and new enemies.

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Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelations will launch on July 7 on Xbox, PC, and PS5.

Doom: The Dark Ages

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Doom: The Dark AgesScore

Doom: The Dark Ages
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

id Software is back with another chapter in its acclaimed action series, but can it live up to the astronomical heights we expect from the Doom franchise?



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