New expansion for Doom: The Dark Ages confirmed, will launch in July

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Last year, Doom: The Dark Ages was released, set many years before Doom (2016) and following the Doom Slayer and his adventures. Just recently, as had been speculated earlier, it was announced that The Dark Ages will receive an expansion titled Revelations, set to be released this summer. In Revelations, hell freezes - literally - and the Doom Slayer must do his best to escape. We're talking new levels with more advanced puzzles and new enemies.

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Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelations will launch on July 7 on Xbox, PC, and PS5.