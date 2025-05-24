Confirmed: Mortal Kombat 1 won't get any "additional DLC characters or story chapters"

HQ

A week and a half ago we reported that Netherrealm Studios and Warner announced a Definitive Edition of Mortal Kombat 1. And for the version to be called the definitive edition, it has to have everything. Thus, it was easy to believe that there was no more new content left to be added for the game, despite years of support being promised.

Ultimately, sales are needed to make it profitable to continue developing new content, and there have been obvious signs that neither Mortal Kombat 1 nor the big expansion Khaos Reigns have sold particularly well. And now, ten days later, Netherrealm Studios and Warner are eating humble pie and posts on social media that they are pulling the plug on all new content, except for basic patches:

"We are hearing players' requests for continued game support of Mortal Kombat 1, and, while we will continue to support Mortal Kombat 1 through balance adjustments and fixes, there will not be additional DLC characters or story chapters released from this point on."

While fans are disappointed that the studio is not delivering on its promises, many are still aware of economic realities, but feel that communication with fans should have been handled better and that the studio's next title needs to be released in a better state.

Netherrealm writes that they understand the disappointment, but justify their decision by saying that they "need to shift focus to the next project in order to make it as great as we possibly can". We don't know what that game is, but it has been rumored lately that it would be time for Injustice 3, which still seems quite reasonable considering that DC is currently working on its new movie universe.

What do you think about the decision and where do you stand on Mortal Kombat 1?