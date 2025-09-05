Confirmed: John C. McGinley's character Dr. Cox will return in the revived Scrubs

It was recently announced that Judy Reyes (nurse Carla Espinosa) will also be appearing in the upcoming Scrubs reunion, albeit in a slightly smaller role due to scheduling conflicts. This means that almost all of the major characters will be returning - but there is one in particular who has been missing and eagerly requested... Dr. Cox.

It wouldn't really be Scrubs without this deeply sarcastic and toxic doctor, and fortunately, Deadline now has good news on that front. Actor John C. McGinley has announced that it is now confirmed that he will also be joining the Scrubs comeback.

We don't know exactly when Scrubs will actually return, but at least the ingredients for it to be good are in place. What do you think, can the magic of the sitcom world's finest bromance - JD and Turk - be recreated?