Confirmed: Grand Theft Auto VI to get first trailer next month

Gotten tired of ridiculous rumours about Grand Theft Auto VI yet? Yes? Great, because it seems like the time for dumb speculation and clout chasers is over.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier claims Rockstar is preparing to officially announce GTA VI as early as this week. Don't expect a full-length trailer though, as that's apparently being saved for Rockstar's 25th anniversary in December. We'll see if this means Geoff Keighley will have his biggest reveal yet at The Game Awards on the 7th of December or if Take-Two just does something on their own. Either way, get ready to see a logo, key art or something like that in the coming hours or days. My guess is later today, as Take-Two will have its earnings report tonight.

Unveiling Grand Theft Auto VI this week makes sense, as Take-Two basically confirmed the game will launch in 2024 as part of its fiscal report back in May and the massive leak from last year indicated it was pretty far into development.

UPDATE: In a new series of Twitter posts, Rockstar's Sam Houser spoke about the 25th anniversary of the company coming up next month, and confirmed we'll be seeing a GTA VI trailer.

"We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you," said Houser.

What do you hope to see from GTA VI this year? A regular cinematic trailer, one of Rockstar's beloved deep-dive walkthroughs or something else?