Confirmed: Gamescom event in Cologne cancelled

As we reported this week, the German authorities decided to extend the country's ban on public events until the end of August, and as that includes the usual late-summer window where Gamescom takes place, event organisers have had to call time on their plans.

Having said that, unlike E3 which is completely cancelled, event organisers are determined to take the event online as much as possible, confirming that certain events will still take place, including Opening Night Live, with more "concrete" information promised in mid-May. Here's the statement in full:

The nationwide ban on major events until 31 August announced yesterday by the German government and states has direct consequences for hosting gamescom 2020 at the Cologne fair grounds. This means that a business or entertainment area in the previous format will not be possible this year. That does not change the fact that gamescom will definitely take place digitally. In addition to established formats such as gamescom: Opening Night Live and gamescom now, we are currently working intensively on the expansion of these offerings and introducing additional modules. In light of yesterday's decision to suspend all major events until the end of August, the devcom developer conference will also be held exclusively in digital form. The first concrete information regarding digital gamescom 2020 will be announced in mid-May. However, the organizers ensure that visitors will receive a refund for already paid tickets and exhibitors will be reimbursed in full for payments made to Koelnmesse. Further information on the handling of ticket and booking refunds will be made available in the coming weeks.