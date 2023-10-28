Confirmed: Fortnite's first map will make a comeback in the next season

HQ

It's been rumoured for less than a month now that Fortnite's first map from Chapter One (Dec 2017 - Feb 19, 2020) will make a comeback in the next season, and as it often happens in the gaming industry, the persistent rumour turned out to be true.

In a post on X/Twitter, the official Fortnite account writes:

"Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1....see you soon 11.3.2023"

"Sprint or mantle" refers to the fact that these moves hadn't been introduced in Chapter 1. Something that left many gamers worried was whether the No Build mode would take a temporary break (since it would be completely impossible to play without these manoeuvres). But now we know that these will thankfully follow in what will be a kind of sacred meeting between new and old.