Confirmed: Fallout will return in Season 2

HQ

We admit it may not be the most shocking news of the day and you probably thought it was a done deal. But... that said, it's now confirmed that Amazon Prime's Fallout series will continue in a second season.

We don't have any more details, but it was recently revealed that Amazon is getting a tax credit from California for filming season two there (part one was primarily shot in New York), and the fact that Amazon applied and California granted it was itself a pretty telling sign of things to come.

While waiting for the next season, we suggest you quench your Fallout cravings by playing one of the many great games available, with Fallout Shelter, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 being particularly popular right now. All three have already been or will be updated in the near future with everything from new content to graphical updates.