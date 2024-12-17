Confirmed: Elden Ring: Nightreign is not a live service game

Elden Ring: Nightreign was revealed during the Game Awards, and it's pretty clear from the trailer that co-op is a pretty insistent focus. But does that mean the game is some kind of live service play from FromSoftware? No, it doesn't seem so.

IGN has exclusively played the game for a few hours already and had the opportunity to talk to representatives from the team behind the game. They write in their longer preview that this is not a live service game - there is no battle pass, nor any microtransactions. And it can be played offline all by itself:

"It needs to be said that Elden Ring Nightreign is not a live service game. Once you buy it you get access to the complete package, and there are no battle passes or microtransactions to contend with. It can also be played in singleplayer should you wish to stay offline, with enemy health pools that scale down so that it's not too overwhelming for solo players (although curiously, there are currently no plans to allow players to play in pairs)."

