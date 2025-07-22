English
EA Sports FC 26

Confirmed: EA Sports FC 26 for Nintendo Switch 2 is a current-gen release

The Switch 2 version will feature the same gameplay as on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

One of the unanswered questions during EA's reveal of EA Sports FC 26 earlier this month was whether the Nintendo Switch 2 version would feature the improved gameplay available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, or whether it would be based on the striped-down version for PS4 and Xbox One.

Now we know, thanks to a press release detailing new gameplay features, that Nintendo Switch 2 is indeed considered a current-gen version and will have the same features and gameplay as players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

In the press release, a note states that some gameplay features are "exclusive for the New Generation of consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2) and PC."

So there you have it, EA Sports FC 26 will be the full-blown experience on Nintendo Switch 2, another win for Nintendo's newly released console that so far seems to keep up with Microsoft and Sony's current hardware.

